Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Proto Labs in a research report issued on Monday, February 14th. William Blair analyst B. Drab forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.54 per share for the year.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PRLB. Benchmark downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

NYSE PRLB opened at $56.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.78. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $180.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Proto Labs by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Proto Labs by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,900,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Proto Labs by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Proto Labs by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CTO Arthur R. Baker III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.21 per share, for a total transaction of $492,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bodor bought 3,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.87 per share, with a total value of $150,216.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

