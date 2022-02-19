Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Short Interest Down 23.1% in January

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,400 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 436,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:PULM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. 402,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,821. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.29.

PULM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pulmatrix in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PULM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pulmatrix by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,848,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 455,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 303,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 249,495 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 198,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

