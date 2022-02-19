Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Short Interest Down 23.1% in January

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,400 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 436,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ:PULM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. 402,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,821. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.29.
PULM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pulmatrix in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Pulmatrix Company Profile
Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
