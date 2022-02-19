Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Trading Up 10%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM) was up 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.77. Approximately 717,508 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 487,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62. The company has a market cap of C$320.97 million and a PE ratio of -8.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.89.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

