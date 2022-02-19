Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Upgraded by Desjardins to Hold

Desjardins upgraded shares of Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Europe dropped their price target on Pure Gold Mining from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pure Gold Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRTNF opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70. Pure Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.99.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

