Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Linde plc Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Linde in a research report issued on Monday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.72.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.76.

NYSE LIN opened at $302.86 on Thursday. Linde has a 1 year low of $241.88 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Linde’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

