Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issued By Piper Sandler

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Omnicell in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Omnicell’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

OMCL opened at $125.94 on Friday. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $119.30 and a twelve month high of $187.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.22 and a 200-day moving average of $163.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 73.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $1,542,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,442 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.