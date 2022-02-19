Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Raised by Analyst

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $2.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.68. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s FY2022 earnings at $11.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.71 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CRL. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

NYSE:CRL opened at $293.61 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $259.02 and a one year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,099,536,000 after buying an additional 152,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,163,000 after acquiring an additional 73,315 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,552,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,009,000 after acquiring an additional 70,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,517,000 after purchasing an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

