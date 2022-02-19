Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Reduced by William Blair

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Primerica in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.98. William Blair also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.82 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Primerica from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.14.

Primerica stock opened at $135.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Primerica has a 52 week low of $134.47 and a 52 week high of $179.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.54 and a 200-day moving average of $154.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 17.06%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 282.3% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Primerica by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

