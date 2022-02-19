Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Issued By Wedbush

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for LGI Homes in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.60.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.60.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $124.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 14.86. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $105.07 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $1,710,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in LGI Homes by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,241,000 after purchasing an additional 158,424 shares during the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in LGI Homes by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in LGI Homes by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

