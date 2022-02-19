Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for WESCO International, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WESCO International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

WCC opened at $122.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.28 and its 200-day moving average is $123.61. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $140.92.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in WESCO International by 3,788.9% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 2,928.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $901,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

