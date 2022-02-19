Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for PhenixFIN Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:PFX)

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PhenixFIN in a report issued on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PhenixFIN’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PhenixFIN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE PFX opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.66. The company has a current ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 23.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.40, a PEG ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 1.66. PhenixFIN has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $44.00.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.95. PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 3.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFX. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PhenixFIN by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PhenixFIN by 56.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PhenixFIN by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PhenixFIN by 92.4% during the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PhenixFIN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

In other PhenixFIN news, Chairman David A. Lorber bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 30,900 shares of company stock worth $1,326,095 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

