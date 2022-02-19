Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for UFP Industries, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.11. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Shares of UFPI opened at $84.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.89. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.45.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 6.76%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.