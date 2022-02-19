Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Raised by Truist Financial (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.30.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $113.83 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $136.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.20.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $4,032,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 447,134 shares of company stock valued at $62,036,741. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $2,768,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,946,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

