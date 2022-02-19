Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Increased by Piper Sandler

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Airbnb in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($10.88) earnings per share.

ABNB has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.48.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $174.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a PE ratio of -230.13 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $215.49.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $3,313,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total transaction of $24,499,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 769,873 shares of company stock valued at $133,171,020. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Airbnb by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in Airbnb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 32.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

