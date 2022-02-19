Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Edgewell Personal Care Co Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EPC. StockNews.com cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.92. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $518,928.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,153,000 after buying an additional 252,939 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after buying an additional 73,377 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 134,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

