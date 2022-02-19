QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.59 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report $10.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.66 billion. QUALCOMM posted sales of $7.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $42.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.87 billion to $43.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $46.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.69 billion to $48.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,591,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,782,686. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,397 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,260 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,070 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 151,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,089 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $167,793,000 after acquiring an additional 879,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.