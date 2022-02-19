Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.68 EPS

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $1.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share.

QDEL stock traded up $9.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,066,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,346. Quidel has a 52 week low of $88.37 and a 52 week high of $193.07. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of -0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.38 and a 200 day moving average of $130.66.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quidel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Quidel by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,923,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Quidel by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,075,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Quidel by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Quidel by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after buying an additional 14,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Quidel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

