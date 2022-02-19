Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,732,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 2.08% of Radian Group worth $84,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Radian Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,642,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,080,000 after acquiring an additional 87,056 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Radian Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,905,000 after acquiring an additional 167,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Radian Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,233,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,905,000 after acquiring an additional 776,992 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,098,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,436,000 after acquiring an additional 976,344 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Radian Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,107,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,311,000 after acquiring an additional 523,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

RDN opened at $23.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $25.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Radian Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $433,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.