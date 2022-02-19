Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report $63.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.94 million and the lowest is $59.85 million. Radius Health reported sales of $62.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $225.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.43 million to $233.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $267.18 million, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $299.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDUS. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

RDUS remained flat at $$6.93 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 561,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,147. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 560,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,496,741.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,946,997 shares of company stock worth $14,129,893 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Radius Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 282,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Radius Health by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Radius Health by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Radius Health by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Radius Health by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,959,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,305 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

