Rainicorn Price Reaches $0.0560 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $27.26 million and $211,185.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00044900 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,815.94 or 0.07001698 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,177.32 or 0.99898962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00049185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00052360 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,362,378 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.