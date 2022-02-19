Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.58

Shares of Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (LON:RMM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.58 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 31.74 ($0.43). Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.41), with a volume of 656,749 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 33.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.13 million and a P/E ratio of 21.79.

Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile (LON:RMM)

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

