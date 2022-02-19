Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the January 15th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 363.5 days.

OTCMKTS:RMSYF opened at $46.15 on Friday. Ramsay Health Care has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $53.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.26.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. engages in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

