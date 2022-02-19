Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Up 5.1%

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.20. 36,730 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,138,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RRC. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

