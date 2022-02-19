Raymond James Boosts Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target to C$27.00

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$26.75 to C$27.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

KMMPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins upgraded Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. increased their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.75 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.53.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $18.62.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

