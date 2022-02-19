Raymond James Raises Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Price Target to $35.00

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Engagesmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Engagesmart has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.06.

ESMT stock opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.68. Engagesmart has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $38.83.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Engagesmart will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Engagesmart by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,773,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,899,000 after acquiring an additional 673,598 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Engagesmart by 329.4% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Engagesmart by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,492,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,999,000 after acquiring an additional 444,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $43,808,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

