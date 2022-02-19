Raze Network (RAZE) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and $468,627.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044164 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,732.03 or 0.06840563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,957.43 or 1.00047056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00049266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00051117 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,736,311 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

