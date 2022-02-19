Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 8,800 at Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 9,400 ($127.20) to GBX 8,800 ($119.08) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($115.02) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,525 ($101.83) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($83.90) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($97.43) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,578.13 ($102.55).

LON RKT opened at GBX 6,273 ($84.88) on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($66.38) and a one year high of GBX 6,816 ($92.23). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,178.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,961.72. The company has a market capitalization of £44.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.37) per share. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is presently -0.77%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

