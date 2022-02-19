Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000.

QQQM opened at $140.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.69. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $122.33 and a 12 month high of $167.91.

