Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000.
QQQM opened at $140.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.69. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $122.33 and a 12 month high of $167.91.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.