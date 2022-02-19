Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 15.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,074,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 1,007.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,244,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 83.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 2,249.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,888 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the third quarter worth about $17,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORGO shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO opened at $6.47 on Friday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $832.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.62.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

