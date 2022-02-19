Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IAA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in IAA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in IAA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IAA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $35.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.30. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The firm had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

