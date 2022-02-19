Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.34 Million Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the second quarter worth $3,134,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 94.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 43,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after acquiring an additional 27,295 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 20.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 134,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 22,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the third quarter worth $714,000. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $925.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.90. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $43.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.06.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 21.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

