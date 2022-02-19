Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.49 Million Stake in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,049,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 145,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.05% of StealthGas worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of StealthGas by 45.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC raised its stake in shares of StealthGas by 8.2% during the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,250,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 94,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GASS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of GASS stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. StealthGas Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $73.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.29.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. StealthGas had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $32.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

