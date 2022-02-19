Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.64 Million Position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 44.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FC opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.53 million, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Franklin Covey Co. has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $52.52.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $61.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Franklin Covey Profile

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

