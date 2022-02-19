Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 167,630 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 36.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,109,000 after buying an additional 593,238 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 60.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 42,179 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 64.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,212.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 78,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GNK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Shares of GNK opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $786.93 million, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

