Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research firms recently commented on RNLX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNLX traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 136,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,111. Renalytix AI has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $361.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Renalytix AI had a negative net margin of 1,717.89% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Renalytix AI will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI during the third quarter worth about $9,983,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI during the fourth quarter worth about $4,914,000. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI during the fourth quarter worth about $2,786,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Renalytix AI by 57.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 188,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 68,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Renalytix AI by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 65,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

