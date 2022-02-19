Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,448 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Repligen were worth $8,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth $2,925,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 336.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,820,000 after acquiring an additional 343,025 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 259.0% in the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 13,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,698,000 after purchasing an additional 121,266 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGEN opened at $180.68 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $327.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.21. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.50.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

