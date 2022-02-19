Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RSG. Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.89.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services stock opened at $117.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.03 and a 200 day moving average of $128.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $88.62 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 362,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 59,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Republic Services by 299.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 178,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 133,546 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in Republic Services by 33.9% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 83,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.