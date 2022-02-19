Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ FY2023 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FIS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.42.

NYSE FIS opened at $95.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $94.91 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.37.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 229.42%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.