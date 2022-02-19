Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Progressive Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Progressive in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share.

PGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $106.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.26. The stock has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. Progressive has a 52-week low of $85.50 and a 52-week high of $111.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $349,647.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,533 shares of company stock worth $7,083,938 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.