Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark cut shares of Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Resonant from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum downgraded Resonant from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resonant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.25.

NASDAQ:RESN opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $287.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. Resonant has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

In related news, COO Dylan Kelly sold 26,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $49,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO George B. Holmes sold 39,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $75,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 85,820 shares of company stock worth $163,058. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Resonant by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 1,640,462 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Resonant by 280.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,684,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 1,241,273 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Resonant by 301.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 748,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 561,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Resonant by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 94,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Resonant by 94.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 180,800 shares during the last quarter. 21.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resonant

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

