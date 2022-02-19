Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Brokerages expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to post sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Restaurant Brands International reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $6.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $6.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Evercore ISI raised Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.95.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.05. 946,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,788. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.60%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $265,958.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

