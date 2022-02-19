Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) PT Lowered to C$72.00

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.07% from the company’s previous close.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$77.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$74.92.

Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$72.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$73.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$76.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.49 billion and a PE ratio of 21.24. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$68.17 and a 1 year high of C$87.32.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

