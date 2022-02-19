Reuben Jeffery III Buys 3,500 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Stock

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:AMG opened at $141.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.77. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.62 and a twelve month high of $191.62.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 20.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth $485,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,691,000 after buying an additional 36,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.86.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.