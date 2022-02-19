Reviewing Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) and Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) and Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and Southern Missouri Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullman Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Southern Missouri Bancorp 38.11% 17.60% 1.83%

5.2% of Cullman Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and Southern Missouri Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullman Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Southern Missouri Bancorp $129.52 million 3.67 $47.18 million $5.58 9.59

Southern Missouri Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cullman Bancorp.

Dividends

Cullman Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Southern Missouri Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Southern Missouri Bancorp pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southern Missouri Bancorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Southern Missouri Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cullman Bancorp and Southern Missouri Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullman Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern Missouri Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Southern Missouri Bancorp beats Cullman Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cullman Bancorp

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. Its subsidiary business offers deposits and loans. The company is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on December 30, 1993 and is headquartered in Poplar Bluff, MO.

