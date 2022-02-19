Reviewing Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) and Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) and Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hess Midstream and Toray Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Midstream 3.85% N/A N/A Toray Industries N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hess Midstream and Toray Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Midstream 0 4 2 0 2.33 Toray Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Hess Midstream presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.63%. Given Hess Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hess Midstream is more favorable than Toray Industries.

Dividends

Hess Midstream pays an annual dividend of $2.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Toray Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Hess Midstream pays out 117.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hess Midstream has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Hess Midstream is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hess Midstream and Toray Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Midstream $1.20 billion 0.83 $46.40 million $1.76 16.77 Toray Industries $17.77 billion 0.53 $431.98 million N/A N/A

Toray Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Hess Midstream.

Risk and Volatility

Hess Midstream has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toray Industries has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hess Midstream beats Toray Industries on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression. The Processing and Storage segment includes Tioga gas plant, equity investment in Little Missouri (LM4) joint venture and mentor storage terminal. The Terminaling and Export segment comprises of ramberg terminal facility, Tioga rail terminal, crude oil rail cars and Johnson’s corner header system. The company was founded on January 17, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc. is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others. The Fibers and Textiles segment involves the production and sale of nylon, polyester, acrylic fiber and textile products, and synthetic suede. The Functional Chemicals segment handles the production and sale of nylon and ABS resins, polyester and polypropylene films, and raw materials for synthetic fibers and fine chemicals. The Carbon Fiber Composite Materials segment provides the production and sale of carbon fibers and advanced composite materials. The Environment & Engineering segment involves construction and plant engineering services, including the manufacturing of industrial equipment, machinery, and environmental equipment. The Life Science segment deals with the production and sale of pharmaceutical and medical products. The Others segment includes analysis, survey, research and in

