Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.240-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $832.70 million-$862.98 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $853.50 million.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.560-$1.700 EPS.

Shares of REYN traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.36. 456,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,536. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.18. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 58.60%.

REYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

