Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $850 million-$880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.45 million.Ribbon Communications also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.30-0.34 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of RBBN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.49. 700,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $518.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 72,905.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,148 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

