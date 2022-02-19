RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Trading Down 9.6% This Week

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $10.14 million and approximately $96,419.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0324 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00038118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00108025 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Profile

RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 313,042,785 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

