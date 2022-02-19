Rise Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.00 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. Rise has a market capitalization of $357,974.88 and approximately $12.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rise has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One Rise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rise Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 193,914,303 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

