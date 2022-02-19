Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Short Interest Update

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 196,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several analysts have commented on RVSB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 468,912 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 75,738 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,807 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 300,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 30,345 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 878.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,746 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 232,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. 15,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,961. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $172.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $8.22.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.16%.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

